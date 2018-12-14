Coroner to test Baby Boy Horry’s DNA for possible match to mother accused of killing two babies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office is conducting DNA testing to see if Baby Boy Horry may be the child of the North Myrtle Beach woman arrested this week for allegedly killing her two babies.
“It’s a long shot, but we have to try,” Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.
Alyssa Dayvault, 30, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with two-counts of homicide by child abuse and two-counts of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains in relation to two separate cases.
On Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy was found after being deserted on the side of a road off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. The newborn, since named Baby Boy Horry, was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers. Investigators believe he was less than two days old, but the infant has never been identified.
There is no time frame for when a positive identification will be made.
