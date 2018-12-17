Construction on I-277 delayed due to weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You’re going to have to wait a little while longer for all of that construction on Interstate 277 near Brookshire Freeway in uptown Charlotte to wrap up. The ramp should have reopened on the 21st this month, but North Carolina Department of Transportation officials say the bad weather we’ve had is to blame for the delay.
Drivers aren’t holding their breath and patience is running thin.
“I would describe it as horrible,” said Troy Dase, who’s disappointed in the delayed construction.
“I feel like some mornings are pretty bad. Especially when everyone gets up at the same time for work. It can be pretty bad,” said Andre Dioufto, who takes 277 every morning for work .
NCDOT officials say you can blame the bad weather for the delay. Construction should now wrap up sometime in January. This is not pleasing to some tax payers.
“Where’s my money going?” asked Dase.
Construction workers will be on break for the holidays starting on the 22nd and will get back to work on January 2nd. You can expect smoother roads and stronger bridges once crews have finished everything.
But for now, the traffic that comes with the project could make anyone angry.
“Just with the traffic in the morning, it’s unacceptable,” said Dase.
Some drivers are learning to be flexible about the whole thing.
“Just get up early and leave a little earlier, you should be okay,” said Diouf.
NCDOT officials are hoping to be done with that part of the construction by the second or third week in January.
