CMPD conducting homicide investigation after fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are conducting a homicide investigation at an apartment complex after a person was found deceased Monday afternoon.
Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say they received several 911 calls about shots fired at The Retreat at McAlpine Creek apartments. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Fishers Farm Lane, near Pineville-Matthews Road and McAlpine Creek.
A man was pronounced dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, police say. Officers say they are continuing an investigating and speaking with several witnesses.
Police have not revealed details about what may have happened. The victim’s name has not been released.
Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
