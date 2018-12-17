Bus crash in China Grove shuts down intersection

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A school bus involved crash has shut down an intersection in China Grove.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m Monday near the intersection of N. Main Street and Highway 152. The intersection was closed while crews work to investigate the crash.
Salisbury Police Department blocked off Jake Alexander Boulevard near Harrison Road.
Drivers should avoid the area until crews are able to clear the scene.
Officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured as a result of the crash or what may have led to the crash.
