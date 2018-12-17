Beautiful start to the work week - but how long will the good weather stick around?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With clear skies and highs running more than ten degrees above average, this hasn’t been a bad Monday. Tomorrow will still be fairly nice – just not quite as warm.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days should remain dry though.
The next big weather maker will arrive on Thursday and could stick around through Friday. It will bring rain both days. The heaviest rain will fall on Thursday but showers could hang around into Friday. Highs will be in the mid 50s and lows will remain above freezing.
By next weekend, we will dry out and highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Looks like we will stay dry through Christmas!
Enjoy the week!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
