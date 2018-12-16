Woman, child shot in Steele Creek overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating a shooting in Steele Creek that occurred early Sunday morning in which a mother and her 5-year-old child were shot.
The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Glory Meadows Ct. where an adult female was shot in the lower arm and her child was shot in the leg.
Both mother and child were transported to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating matter and no further information has been released at this time.
