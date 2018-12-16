Three Rivers Land Trust is awarded a grant by the Cabarrus County Community Foundation

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust, formerly The LandTrust for Central North Carolina, has announced that the Cabarrus County Community Foundation has awarded the organization with a $2,000 grant to help with the development of their youth initiative - The Leopold Society – in Cabarrus County.
According to a press release, these funds are administered through the Foundation for the Carolinas.
This grant goes towards the development of The Leopold Society, a 6-12th grade youth initiative created and managed by Three Rivers Land Trust with a mission to build the next generation of conservationists. The Land Trust has developed partnerships with two schools in Cabarrus County - The Carolina International School and the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center. The funds provided through this grant will be used to fund these student’s conservation work.
The Leopold Society is a passport program developed to provide local students and teachers with conservation guidelines to follow throughout the year. The students take these general guidelines (along with technical support provided by the Land Trust and its partners) and create their own conservation blueprint centered around environmental education, getting out of the classroom and into the outdoors, and conservation-related community service.
“Three Rivers Land Trust is grateful to the Cabarrus County Community Foundation for supporting our efforts to develop The Leopold Society in Cabarrus County,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “We firmly believe in connecting youth to local conservation so that there will always be citizens of the Central Piedmont who care for our region’s natural resources. The Leopold Society is a wonderful way to connect students with the outdoors. We believe that a love and appreciation for the natural world is best developed through immersion, and that is what we hope to provide through the Leopold Society.”
Three Rivers Land Trust has enrolled over 300 students from schools across the Piedmont region into The Leopold Society. We are proud to be developing the next generation of conservationists who will continue to respect and conserve our region’s precious natural resources.
To learn more about the Leopold Society or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust, contact Sam Parrott at 704-647-0302 or sam@threeriverslandtrust.org.
