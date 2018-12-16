Three Rivers Land Trust is awarded a grant by the Cabarrus County Community Foundation

“Three Rivers Land Trust is grateful to the Cabarrus County Community Foundation for supporting our efforts to develop The Leopold Society in Cabarrus County,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “We firmly believe in connecting youth to local conservation so that there will always be citizens of the Central Piedmont who care for our region’s natural resources. The Leopold Society is a wonderful way to connect students with the outdoors. We believe that a love and appreciation for the natural world is best developed through immersion, and that is what we hope to provide through the Leopold Society.”