“They are letting the inmates kill each other,” says mother of man stabbed at Holman Prison

Beaman’s son called her the day after she received the letter. He told his mother he’d been stabbed four times in a gang-related fight on December 2 that led to one prisoner dying, and three others being injured. His wounds were deep, he said, in his upper and lower back and abdomen. He told her they “stitched him up” at an outside hospital and sent him back to the prison where he was being held in solitary confinement. He expected more violence to come as retaliation and was hoping he’d be transferred to another prison for his safety. WBRC reported another fight at Holman Prison on December 9 sent two people to the hospital for treatment.