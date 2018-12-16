Strike, lockdown shut Kashmir amid anger over killings

A Kashmiri girl grieves as she watches the funeral of Murtaza, a 14 year old boy, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. At least seven civilians were killed and nearly two dozens injured when government forces fired at anti-India protesters in disputed Kashmir following a gunbattle that left three rebels and a soldier dead on Saturday, police and residents said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) (AP)