'Spider-Verse' swings to the top; 'Mortal Engines' tanks

"Into the Spider-Verse" earned an estimated $35.4 million from 3,813 theaters against a $90 million production budget according to Sony Pictures on Sunday, which is a record for animated movies in December (although the hybrid "Alvin and the Chipmunks" movies were higher). The film features an innovative animation style — both CGI and hand-drawn — and focuses on the Miles Morales character as he learns to become the famed web-slinger. It's another financial win for the studio's latest "expanded Spider-Man universe" strategy following "Venom" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."