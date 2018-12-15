Serial killer who claims to have murdered 90 people indicted in KY cold case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who told police he murdered 90 people over the past four decades has been charged in a 37-year-old cold case in Warren County, Kentucky.
Samuel Little, 78, is currently in jail in Texas. He was arrested in Louisville at the Wayside Mission back in 2013, and extradited to Los Angeles.
It was there, in 2014, that he was first found guilty of murdering three women and received several life sentences. While in jail, he confessed to dozens more murders across the United States, as a bargaining chip to be moved from the Los Angeles County jail.
During his time in Texas, he detailed all of his killings to an investigator with the Texas Rangers, who has shared that information with other states.
Now, Little has been indicted for the 1981 killing of 23-year-old Linda Sue Boards, in Smiths Grove, KY.
She had been raped and strangled on a farm.
In October, Kentucky State Police investigators traveled to Texas to interview Little. It’s that interview that led to the indictment.
Thursday, Little pleaded guilty to strangling a woman in Odessa, Texas in 1994. He received another life sentence.
With the help of the FBI, multiple police agencies have linked Little to cold cases. At least 36 murders have been confirmed, a FBI spokesman said.
That makes him one of the deadliest known serial killers in American history -- killing more victims than Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy.
Some of his victims were ruled to have died from natural causes or drug overdoses because police said he strangled them all.
He targeted women involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs, according to police. Investigators said he would knock the women out and them strangle them while masturbating.
Little is in poor health and needs the use of a wheelchair. The FBI said he will return to California to serve the remainder of his sentences.
It’s unclear if he will be transported to Kentucky to stand trial.
