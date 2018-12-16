Police investigating fatal stabbing in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, SC (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight in Lancaster, SC.
Charles Arant, 29, of Lancaster County, was pronounced deceased at the Springs Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained during the stabbing.
The incident occurred at a residence on Lynwood Drive and deputies are currently trying to locate other individuals known to have lived there.
No further information has been released at this time and this remains an active investigation.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.