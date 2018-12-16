North Ridgeville Police officer writes open letter to 18-year-old caught driving at 100 mph

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department said an officer gave a ticket to a 18-year-old driver going 100 mph on State Route 10.
The officer said the driver was scared after he pulled him over.
“You were visibly shaking and breathing hard. Unfortunately, you were scared one minute too late and for the wrong reason,” the officer posted on Facebook
Police posted the officer’s summary of the incident on Facebook.
The investigator said the driver created a dangerous situation for everyone on State Route 10.
“I can tell you dozens of stories of dead and broken 18-year-old bodies that I’ve pulled from cars. Broken bodies that I’ve found in front yards after crashes. Unrecognizable bodies. They thought they were invincible too,” the officer said.
In the Facebook post the officer said he is proud he wrote the 18-year-old the ticket.
“Slow down. Please. You are not invincible. I promise,” the officer said.
