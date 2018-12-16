New ballot in Russian Far East after tainted vote tossed out

Oleg Kozhemyako, acting governor of the far eastern region of Primorsky Krai stands as he waits to get his ballot at a polling station in Vladivostok, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Russians living in the far eastern region of Primorsky Krai cast their votes Sunday for a new governor in a tightly watched election, with Kozhemyako reported to be leading the vote. (Igor Novikov, Governor and Administration of Primorye Territory press service via AP) (Igor Novikov)