Kannapolis train station improvement project completed

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis and the North Carolina Rail Division have collaborated to complete improvements at the Kannapolis train station on Main Street.
Wayfinding and parking signage, awnings, planters with trees and a beautiful clock have been added to the train station facility, according to a press release.
The North Carolina Rail Division provided the funds for the project and the City coordinated the design and installation of the new features.
The wayfinding signage, clock and other features continues the City’s official brand of Discover a Healthy Life and includes the City’s distinctive blue and grey colors. The signage includes a replica of the train engine named after the City.
The number of people utilizing the train continues to increase and these improvements provide train riders and visitors to the station with easy readable information on the signage and the clock as well make it an inviting place to wait for the train.
