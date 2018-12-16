Kannapolis pastor honored with Catawba College’s 2018 Church/College Award

The Chapel and programs of the Lilly Center and Catawba’s Campus Ministry will be positively affected by the results of Catawba’s current three-year, Mind, Body, Soul campaign. Two challenge gifts will be used to create a $1 million endowment which will provide operating funds for CAMPUS Ministry programs, including the Discover program, and for the creation of Catawba Community grants and leadership programs. One of these gifts will establish the Wade Hampton Shuford, Jr. and Joanne White Shuford Endowment. Mr. Shuford was one of the inaugural recipients of the Church/College Award and was predeceased by wife Joanne. The challenge gift from the Dayvault and Seiwell families will establish an endowment in honor of the Rev. Dr. Kenneth W. Clapp.