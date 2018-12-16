Foggy night continues into Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Foggy night!
The fog has plagued several places off and on for much of the day – especially where there has been snow on the ground.
Be extra careful this evening, all night, and into Sunday morning. The fog could really reduce visibility at times.
Lows will fall to the low 40s so we remain above freezing all night. That will allow for more melting where there is still snow.
Highs on Sunday will be close to 60°. Plus, we will see the sun again!
Monday through Wednesday will be pretty quiet. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday and the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.
The next rain chance will arrive on Thursday and Friday. It looks like another wet end to the week.
Be safe out there!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
