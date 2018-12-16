A foggy morning gives way for a sunny, mild Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After areas of fog this morning things are already starting to clear up nicely to pave the way for a sunnier, milder afternoon with temps returning to the upper 50s. This will be the first above-average day we've had in almost two weeks!
The only area that won't clear out today will be the mountains where occasional showers & clouds will continue and keep temps in the low 40s.
Lows tonight fall back into the upper 30s and then with sun again Monday temps will approach 60° in many areas. It'll be a nice evening for Monday Night Football in the Queen City with 8pm kick-off temps in the upper 40s.
Beyond, mid-week is dry and seasonable before another large storm system looks to take a run at us for Thursday and Friday of this week.
Have a Happy Sunday!
