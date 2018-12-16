Fans throw stuffed animals on ice during Checkers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Checkers fans came to the game on Saturday with hands full of stuffed animals for the annual Teddy Bears Toss.
The Checkers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Novant Health, will took place Saturday, Dec. 15, during the 6 p.m. game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Fans were encouraged to bring stuffed animals that are new and wrapped in plastic or in a ziplock bag to throw onto the ice following the Checkers’ first goal.
Team officials say all those who brought at least one stuffed animal to throw would receive a free ticket to a future game.
Checkers staff, including Chubby and the CheckMates, will deliver some of the bears to Bethlehem Center of Charlotte, a nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for low-income children and families to improve the quality of their lives.
Others will go to a variety of local organizations including Berryhill School, Alexander Youth Network, Toys for Troops, Brave Step, Bright Blessings, The Children’s Schoolhouse and Pinky Swear.
In the past eight seasons, the Checkers have collected and donated more than 14,000 stuffed animals.
