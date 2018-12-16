Contractor dies after being trapped between plates on railroad tracks

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - A contractor died after being trapped between two metal plates on railroad tracks in Rowan County Saturday.
According to police, officers are investigating a death on the railroad tracks in Spencer.
The man was trapped between two steel plates, but there’s no word on how he got there.
Norfolk Southern says the man who died was a contractor working for them.
It happened near, but not on property of the North Carolina Transportation Museum and didn’t involve NCTM equipment.
The man was pronounced dead on arrival and has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
