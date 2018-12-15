Weddington blitzes by Southeast Guilford to win second title

In the second quarter, James Shipley found the endzone on the receiving end of an eight yard pass from Litton with 8:52 to play in the half. The PAT was blocked and the Warriors led 20-0. SE Guilford intercepted a screen pass midway through the second, which swung some momentum back the Falcons way. They mounted their best drive, chewing up over five minutes of clock with Ryan Douglas helping power the rushing attack. However, with time winding down in the half the drive stalled and a 44 yard field goal attempt was no good.