Tree crashes into Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Rowan County family has been displaced from their home after a tree crashed into their residence around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The family was able to make it out of the home safely after the tree had fallen and Duke Energy responded in order to secure power lines around the house. The American Red Cross was also on the scene to work with the family on finding a temporary residence.
The tree appears to have fallen as a result of saturated ground due to heavy rainfall on Friday and overnight.
No further information has been released at this time.
