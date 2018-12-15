33rd annual Toys for Happiness event held in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - More than 800 families in York County, SC will receive Christmas gifts thanks to community donations.
It is the 33rd annual Toys for Happiness event that is put on by WRHI radio and the United Way of York County, SC.
Warehouse Manager Jack Frost says they received applications from about 800 families who need assistance this year. Thanks to the community for dropping off toys and fundraising, the organization is able to provide more than 1,800 children with Christmas gifts.
“Some people might not have, their luck might be a little bad. They'll get back on their feet next year. But this gives children who might not have a Christmas otherwise-- presents to wake up to under the tree on Christmas morning,” Frost said.
