Rain moving out overnight Saturday, Sunday looking better

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Another wave of rain is moving in for the overnight hours and this time the mountains may see more than they’ve seen all day. Fortunately, for most of the day the heaviest rain has avoided our far Western counties where the snow-pack is deepest, so this has been a good thing.
We’ve avoided any flooding problems until now but we’ve still got a way to go and the flood watch remains in effect until late Saturday afternoon.
The area of low pressure is still over the Gulf Coast states, about 500 miles away, so it will take a while before it clears the Carolinas. Until it does, periods of rain will remain in the forecast through tonight and tomorrow.
An upper level low moves overhead on Saturday and will keep our weather pattern unsettled for at least the first half of the weekend, but unlike today, it will not be a total washout. Expect patchy rain to linger on Saturday, especially early on before we tend to dry out later in the day.
Highs will push the upper 50s Saturday afternoon so it will be a more comfortable day following today’s chill.
The forecast for Sunday looks even better, with at least partial sunshine and afternoon readings rising to about 60° and that trend is likely to continue into Monday as well.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
