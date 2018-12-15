Police respond to overnight shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD responded to a call for service in east Charlotte early Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m.
Upon arriving at the 7100 block of Village Green Dr., officers found a man on the scene who had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.
The victim reported that he had been shot and that after attempting to drive away from the scene he had struck 2 parked cars in the complex where this occurred.
No further information has been reported at this time.
