Person seriously injured in multi-car, rollover crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured in a crash involving multiple cars in Charlotte Saturday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Providence Road around 2 p.m.
Emergency officials said one person suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The Charlotte Fire Department said the outbound lanes of Providence Road were temporarily closed until they were reopened later in the day.
There’s no word on what caused the crash and no further information was released.
