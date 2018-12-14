More arrests, charges after Buffalo Ranch in Robeson County searched for second time in 2018

Robeson County, NC (WMBF) - Robeson County officials with assistance from other state and federal agencies, began serving several search warrants at the Buffalo Ranch on Modest Road around 11:45 Friday morning. Four were arrested in connection to an illegal gaming operation while three others were charged with miscellaneous drug offenses.
Kendall Locklear, 61,, James E Blue Jr., Frederick Hawkins and Shania Harris were all areested and charged by NC Alcohol Law Enforcement in connection to the illegal gaming operation. The group each received a $100,000 bond.
The compound which contains several buildings, most recently made headlines this past summer when authorities raided alleged illegal casinos at it and two similar compounds run by the Tuscarora Nation in North Carolina.
Herman Daniel Locklear, Jason Locklear and Ronnie Smith were also arrested and charged following a warrant being served in a residence near the illegal casino. The trio will each face miscellaneous marijuana and gun charges.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says he expects more arrests to be made as the investigation continues.
“Cooperative efforts such as this coupled with information from the public is imperative in helping to clean up our county," began Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. "I personally thank all the citizens that have reached out to me and the other agencies mentioned”.
