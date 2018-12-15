Lumberton Police officer killed in the line of duty Saturday

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - A community is still shaken Saturday after a Lumberton Police officer was struck by a car and killed in the early morning hours.
According to Lumberton City officials Officer Jason Quick was responding to an accident on I-95 near Exit 22 around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday before being hit. While investigating the traffic crash Officer Jason Quick was struck by an automobile around 6:53 am this morning.
Other Lumberton Police Officer on the scene along with fire personnel from the Lumberton Fire Department began immediately rendering aid to Officer Quick. Officer Quick was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he died from injuries he sustained.
Lumberton Mayor Pro Tem John Cantey offered his condolences to Quick’s family in a Facebook post Saturday morning.
“#ITisWithGreatSadness that I announce the passing of a Lumberton Police Officer this morning,” Cantey began. “#OurCityEmployees are Family and the #FirstResponders often put their lives on the Line every day for #US. Please pray for the Officer’s Family, LPD Employees and the City. As Mayor Pro Tem, I deeply feel the lost of any Resident or City Employee. The #OfficialAnnouncement to City Council is below but I removed the name for #Privacy.”
The North Carolina Highway Patrol as well as the Investigator for the Robeson County District Attorney’s office continue to investigate the crash scene.
WMBF News will continue to update any pertinent information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.