HCSO’s ‘High-five Friday’ encourages students to finish semester strong

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Continuing it’s partnership with area schools, deputies with Horry County Sheriff’s office will offer a unique form of encouragement to students finishing Fall semester.
Called “High Five Friday” deputies Jamie Smith and Grainger Hendrick, along with PIO Brooke Holden surprised students at Aynor Elementary and Aynor Middle Schools with a smile and a fist bump.
“The Sheriff’s Office takes great pride in the partnership and community it has with the Horry County School District,” the department said in a Friday statement. “We love the opportunity of meeting the kids, shaking their hands and seeing their smiling faces. We know our youth is the future. We want them to know we care about you, we are here for you and you can reach out to us any time. That’s what we do. We are here to serve you.”
HCSO plans to continue the friendly tradition through the new year.
