Family of migrant girl disputes official story on her death

This Jan. 7, 2017 photo, shows the Antelope Wells port of entry from the El Berrendo, Mexico, side of the border with southern New Mexico. U.S. immigration officials are defending their actions in the detention of a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died two days after she and her father were taken into custody along a remote stretch of the U.S. border. They were found near the Antelope Wells port of entry, which was closed when they arrived. It's not clear if they had been trying to cross legally. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) (Roberto E. Rosales)