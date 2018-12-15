Dryer, warmer weather arriving over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Areas of rain have been heavy in pockets this morning, but all signs point to things gradually improving throughout the second half of the day, with showers becoming more widely scattered.
Fortunately rainfall amounts have stayed just under an inch in most areas (with few exceptions) so we've avoided any flood warnings up through this point. The flood watch will remain in effect through this evening, but unless things change drastically most areas should be OK. The heaviest rain has also avoided the mountains which is where the flooding potential was greatest.
Once things dry out a little bit this afternoon we should get back into the 50s so it will be a more comfortable day following yesterday’s chill. The forecast for Sunday looks even better, with at least partial sunshine and afternoon readings rising to about 60° and that trend is likely to continue into Monday as well. This fares well for Monday Night Football at Bank of America with kick-off temperatures in the 40s.
