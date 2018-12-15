Cleveland Police investigating 6 shootings in city within 3-hour time span

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officers with the Cleveland Police Department are investigating six different shootings in the city.
The shootings all happened within a 3-hour time span.
Here is a list of the incidents:
- Police said a 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm around 11:20 p.m. on Friday on the 2400 block of Woodhill Road. She was transported to University Hospitals.
- Investigators said a 24-year-old man was shot on the side on the 1800 block of East 19th Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital.
- Authorities said around 2 a.m. Suspects in a car fired shots at Cleveland Police Officers in the area of East 93rd Street and Benham Avenue. The officers were not injured in the incident and the investigators did not return fire, according to police. One man is custody after the incident.
- Officers said a 37-year-old man was shot in the legs on the 3400 block of East 143rd Street around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said he was transported to University Hospitals.
- A 53-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the area of East 93rd Street and Union Avenue around 2:10 a.m., according to police. She was transported to MetroHealth Hospital.
- Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the area of East 78th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 2:20 a.m.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
