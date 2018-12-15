1 Cleveland McDonald’s plagued with health violations

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You won’t love this.
According to the Cleveland Department of Public Health, the McDonald’s—located at 8210 Euclid Ave., near the Cleveland Clinic—has been inspected at least eight times since Sept. 25.
The report states the restaurant has been voluntarily shut down at least twice, including a three-day shutdown to trap and clean up a rodent infestation.
A viewer sent Cleveland 19 video and pictures of the excessively unclean conditions.
It was taken at the McDonald’s on Euclid Avenue near East 83rd St.
Melissa Hunt and Dana Burger say they stopped to eat at the restaurant Friday, but decided against it after just using the bathrooms.
“No cause it was disgusting,” Hunt said.
Burger said, “There’s just pee everywhere. And there’s trash.”
According to records, an inspector has been to the location eight times in the last three months, but the Department of Public Health allowed the restaurant to reopen, despite a series of critical violations.
One of those inspections took place on Friday.
The inspector witnessed the pest problem, but gave the business until next week to fix it.
Some of the critical violations from the past three months include, per reports:
- Dec. 6: Presence of live insects, rodents and other pests. Observed mice droppings by soda machine and ice cream machine.
- Oct. 31: Equipment, food and contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Clean all food contact surfaces due to possible rodent traffic.
- Oct. 31: Presence of live insects, rodents and other pests. Observed mice feces behind soda machine, in the lobby, the men’s restroom and on storage racks. Styrofoam material seen in spots throughout operation provide evidence of possible nesting.
- Sept. 26: Presence of live insects, rodents and other pests. Observed rodents have eaten though McMuffin breading. Exterminate pest immediately.
The documents show the business has also voluntarily shut down after past inspections to clean up.
The manager told Cleveland 19 Friday that the pest control company collected at least 40 mice recently.
She says that’s why there are still traps set up outside.
We asked her, why is the restaurant back open, if the problem persists?
She said, “Because it wasn’t as bad.”
We’ve asked the city why the restaurant is allowed to stay open even with the violations found Friday, but so far we have not received a response.
