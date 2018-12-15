Charlotte Catholic goes back-to-back with a hard-fought 17-14 win over Jacksonville

Charlotte Catholic made a nine-play opening drive that chewed up 4:23 of the first quarter and stalled after 42 yards. George Griggs III hit an important 34-yard field goal to open the scoring and give the Cougars a 3-0 lead. Jacksonville answered right back as quarterback Justyn Benton broke off a 48 yard run on the Cardinals first play from scrimmage. He finished off the drive, scrambling out of the pocket to his left and finding an open Kendrick Blake, Jr. for a 22 yard touchdown toss, putting the Cardinals in front 7-3 with 5:23 to go in the first quarter.