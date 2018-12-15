AP source: Wizards acquire Ariza from Suns for Oubre, Rivers

File-This photo taken Sept. 24, 2018, shows Phoenix Suns' Trevor Ariza posing for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Phoenix. A person familiar with the deal says the Washington Wizards have an agreement in principle to acquire Ariza from the Phoenix Suns for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, because it had not been announced by either team. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) (AP)