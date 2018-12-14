Watch: Pair of horses pull tractor trailer up icy hill

Prince and Molly our Belgians horses were able to pull a semi and trailer up the slippery driveway. This was the first time my husband Jacob asked the team to tow a truck to safety. Neither horse was harmed in any way during this process. My Husband and I grew up Amish using horses and still love owning horses. Truck driver was Josie Swartzentruber. Big thanks to Craig Helgeson for the video recording! You can find the video posted on U-tube. Please note This video is the property of Lizzie Hershberger’s. Please message or email me on licensing questioning! #southernMN #horsepower #guyshavingfun #Amishroots💕