Volunteer fire chief arrested in prostitution sting at motel near Carowinds

INDIAN LAND, SC (WBTV) - The Indian Land volunteer fire chief was arrested in a prostitution sting at a motel near Carowinds, the York County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning.
Thomas Pickard was arrested and charged with prostitution in York County. He was placed on administrative leave without pay, according to the Lancaster County Fire Rescue.
Pickard, who also serves as a lieutenant in Lancaster County, was booked Friday morning.
Details surrounding the case were not released.
The investigation was a joint operation between SLED, the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Unit.
