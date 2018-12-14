South Carolina and Virginia excited for the opportunity to face off in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The 2018 Belk Bowl returns to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 29th. The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the UVA Cavaliers for the Belk Bowl title, and both programs expect their fans to make the trip to the Queen City.
"Great to be in Charlotte the Queen City. I've developed a little bit of a love hate relationship with this city. Love coming up here and playing as we've said before it's been to the University of South Carolina. We've got 5 players on our roster from this area. There's outstanding high school coaches in this area and high school football players," Coach Will Muschamp said.
If you're wondering the hate part, it has nothing to do with sports. "I’ve been on the road the last two weeks recruiting, and every time I call my wife she says she’s driving to Charlotte to shop, and everything here is really expensive," Muschamp said.
Virginia's head coach, Bronco Mendenhall, is ecstatic for the opportunity to take on a team that's a member of the SEC.
"I think the two programs have had similar seasons. So many close games. One or two more could've gone our way and I think could've their way. I think you'll find two really hungry football teams that think this game is meaningful, important and impactful," Bronco Mendenhall said.
Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. on December 29th.
