Sheriff’s report: Intoxicated mom reports child kidnapped, child found safe

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A mother who admitted to passing out after a night of drinking was charged with child abuse by Rowan County deputies after she called 911 to report that her child had been kidnapped.
The child was found with the mother’s roommate, according to the report.
Cheyanne Hope Robinson, 20, of the 1300 block of Henderson Grove Church Road, was charged with child abuse and consumption of alcohol by person 19 or 20.
Deputies say that Robinson called 911, claiming that her child had been abducted. She admitted to passing out after drinking the night before, and said that when she woke up around 7 a.m. that the child was gone.
Robinson and deputies tried, but were not able to reach Robinson’s roommate. They did reach another roommate who said they took the child because they were afraid to leave him with Robinson.
The roommates were in Cabarrus County. Cabarrus County authorities confirmed the child was located and was safe.
Rowan County DSS was notified about the incident.
The deputy noted that Robinson still “smelled of alcohol.”
Robinson was charged and then released on $500 secured bond. She is expected in court on the charges on February 14.
