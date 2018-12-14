Panthers Prepare For Monday Night Football Against Saints

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are on a 5-game losing streak heading into prime time football against the Saints on Monday - the bright spot - there’s still a chance the team could make playoffs.
“In this league you never know how it’s going to morph out, shape or whatever. I think for us we’ve seen as a league you’ve seen teams start 0-3 and now they’re major contenders, guys who start 3-0 are no longer in contention, and for us we don’t necessarily want to look back at what could’ve been. We are just trying to make sure that every day we are making certain things right so we can be among those teams that are in the playoffs. We don’t want to jump ahead, but we still have a lot of work to do come Monday,” Cam Newton said.
Facing NFC South division leader and rival, New Orleans and Drew Brees, won’t be short of a challenge.
“The thing that they have to do is be patient and they got to be disciplined. More so than anything else. One of the things we told them is that you have to play disciplined. He’s very good at what he does and there’s a reason why he’s going to be a hall of famer, first ballot for sure. You’ve got to play your technique, you’ve got to play disciplined, and you’ve got to do the things that you should be doing based on the defenses that are being called,” Coach Rivera said. “What we have to do more so than anything else is we can’t go out and make mistakes, and I got to make sure we as coaches are putting them in the best position to have success.”
