Panthers Prepare For Monday Night Football Against Saints

“The thing that they have to do is be patient and they got to be disciplined. More so than anything else. One of the things we told them is that you have to play disciplined. He’s very good at what he does and there’s a reason why he’s going to be a hall of famer, first ballot for sure. You’ve got to play your technique, you’ve got to play disciplined, and you’ve got to do the things that you should be doing based on the defenses that are being called,” Coach Rivera said. “What we have to do more so than anything else is we can’t go out and make mistakes, and I got to make sure we as coaches are putting them in the best position to have success.”