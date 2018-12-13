North Myrtle Beach police officer flips vehicle while responding to report of a stolen car

A North Myrtle Beach police officer was not injured following a crash Thursday afternoon. (Source: Viewer-submitted photo)
By Brad Dickerson | December 13, 2018 at 3:40 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 7:53 AM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach police officer was not injured after their vehicle overturned as the result of a crash Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

City spokesperson Pat Dowling said the crash happened near the Lowes home store around Second Avenue North.

The officer was traveling north on U.S. 17 when a Be On The Lookout alert came in regarding a stolen car, according to Dowling.

He added the officer spotted a car that matched the description in the BOLO and made a sharp turn onto Second Avenue North, at which time the police vehicle flipped onto its side.

Viewer-submitted photos showed three other cars were damaged as a result of the collision.

