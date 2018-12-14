No charges in east Charlotte fatal pedestrian wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in a crash that killed a pedestrian in east Charlotte Tuesday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 29-year-old Michael Putnam was attempting to cross E WT Harris Boulevard near a concrete median when he was struck by a car.
Police say the driver remained in scene and will not be charged in the deadly wreck.
“While Putnam was crossing E WT Harris Blvd, he was wearing dark clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk,” police say.
Putnam was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning.
Detectives say they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.