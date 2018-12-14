Lots of melting snow and heavy rain raise flooding threat in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - One thing folks in some parts of Iredell County really didn’t need is two inches of rain, on top of all the piled up snow that is still melting from Sunday, but that’s what they’re getting and there are concerns ab out possible flooding.
“Heavy rain will be possible with this system, affecting locations where soil moisture levels are already high due to the recent rainfall and snow melt,” the National Weather Service said. “This setup may lead to flooding along both main stem rivers and smaller rivers and streams Friday afternoon through the weekend.”
At the Burger Barn in Union Grove, Jessica Stroud was serving up lunch and the dining room was nearly full. Like everyone else here, she has some concerns about the chance of flooding.
“I know it’s going to be concern because of all the snow, it’s going to lead to that, especially if it’s going to rain for two days straight," Stroud said.
And she says it’s tough on her customers, many of whom work outside.
“Half the people can’t work because of all the mud and all the rain, or the water," Stroud added.
Josh Cockerham at the Union Grove General Store says it’s been an unusual week, first with all the snow, then heavy rains. Snow isn’t rare, but the timing was…
“Usually not this early in December, it did affect our Christmas sales," Cockerham said. "We expect at least one good snow a year.”
For most of the day there was steady rain. No reports of flooding yet, but the rain is expected to continue through tomorrow.
Back at the Burger Barn, Jessica pretty much summed up how everyone was feeling about today’s weather.
“It’s so nasty outside," Stroud said, "so nasty.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.