Kentucky bill would make abortion a felony

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A proposed bill would make abortion illegal in Kentucky.
Legislation prefiled Thursday by Rep. Robert Goforth would require abortion providers to check for a fetal heartbeat before performing a procedure. If a heartbeat is detected--which can happen as early as six weeks after gestation, according to healthline.com--it would become a Class D felony to perform an abortion unless it is deemed a medical emergency. Documentation would be required to prove that a medical emergency exists.
Class D felonies in Kentucky are punishable by one to five years in prison (KRS 532.060).
Goforth called his bill “The most pro-life piece of the legislation that has ever been filed in the Kentucky Legislature," a release from the Kentucky Legislature said on Thursday.
Goforth, a Republican from East Bernstadt, also said that he knows the bill would face legal challenges if it becomes law, but that it would be worth the fight.
The bill will be considered in the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2019 session, which starts on Jan. 8.
