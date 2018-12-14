Gun found on student at Rocky River High School

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A gun was found on a student at a Charlotte high school on Friday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS).
The gun was found at Rocky River High School after a tip to school staff. Law enforcement was then notified and the student was searched without incident.
The student's name nor information about what kind of gun was found has been released.
School officials sent a message to parents about the incident:
“Good afternoon Rocky River families. This is Principal Ericia Turner. Today at school, we received a tip that there was a student on our campus with a firearm. Law enforcement was immediately notified and investigated the tip with school administration. A student was searched without incident, a firearm was found and is now in possession by law enforcement. No threats were made. As a precaution, our school was placed on a modified lockdown. Any student caught violating the Code of Student Conduct will receive appropriate disciplinary action. I ask that every parent and guardian have a conversation with your student about the importance of making sure they never have a weapon at school. If a student is aware of a weapon on our campus or any school campus, I ask that they tell a school employee immediately so an investigation can be completed. I appreciate your support of our school and our students.”
CMS also released a statement:
“Weapons have no place at school. Today’s incident at Rocky River High School was resolved quickly because students, school staff and law enforcement cooperated to help keep everyone safe. Rocky River High School families were notified by phone calls from school leadership. CMS asks all parents to encourage their students to share any potential threats with adults and remind them that support is available at school to help them work through problems and to help resolve potential conflicts. The district continues to add safety and security enhancements announced on November 16 to help ensure student and staff safety and looks forward to updating the community shortly after the holidays.”
No further information has been made available.
