First Alert Day: Heavy rain expected throughout the day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Low pressure swirling across the southeast Friday is throwing rain from Florida all the way up the east coast through the mid-Atlantic region. The rain, coupled with northeast breezes blowing around high pressure over New England will make for a cold and wet day. Temperatures will hold in the chilly 40s all day long. The rain will likely be heavy at times, and both the morning and afternoon commutes will be impacted. As such, Friday has been declared a First Alert Day to give you a heads-up as to what’s coming our way. We’ve consistently called for this wet forecast this week and it still looks likely that the entire WBTV viewing area will receive one to two inches of rain, with a few neighborhoods perhaps getting even a bit more. A rainfall of this magnitude could lead to local flooding, particularly in areas that received heavy snow earlier this week and where a deep snowpack still exists. One could argue a one to two-inch rainfall in these areas should be treated as a three to even four-inch rainfall (assuming most of the snowpack melts with the rain, which it looks like it will).
As such, a Flood Watch remains in effect until late Saturday afternoon.
Looking ahead, an upper level low moves overhead on Saturday and will keep our weather pattern unsettled for at least the first half of the weekend, but unlike Friday, I do not foresee a total washout. Expect patchy rain to linger on Saturday, especially early on before we tend to dry out later in the day. Highs will push 60° Saturday afternoon. The forecast for Sunday looks better, with at least partial sunshine and afternoon readings rising into the mild 60s and that trend is likely to continue into Monday as well.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.