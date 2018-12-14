First Alert Day: Heavy rain expected throughout the day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Low pressure swirling across the southeast Friday is throwing rain from Florida all the way up the east coast through the mid-Atlantic region. The rain, coupled with northeast breezes blowing around high pressure over New England will make for a cold and wet day. Temperatures will hold in the chilly 40s all day long. The rain will likely be heavy at times, and both the morning and afternoon commutes will be impacted. As such, Friday has been declared a First Alert Day to give you a heads-up as to what’s coming our way. We’ve consistently called for this wet forecast this week and it still looks likely that the entire WBTV viewing area will receive one to two inches of rain, with a few neighborhoods perhaps getting even a bit more. A rainfall of this magnitude could lead to local flooding, particularly in areas that received heavy snow earlier this week and where a deep snowpack still exists. One could argue a one to two-inch rainfall in these areas should be treated as a three to even four-inch rainfall (assuming most of the snowpack melts with the rain, which it looks like it will).