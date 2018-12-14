Delano Little retiring from WBTV after 29 years as Charlotte’s source for sports

“My mother, she was the one person I kind of felt would get emotional about me leaving TV, because I had been in it for so long. I called her to tell her - it was soon after the death of my father, so it was one blow after another. I thought it would be another blow for her to know I was leaving TV,” Little said. “Her first words were, ‘well you had a good run.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, that puts it in perspective. I had a good run.’ And I was able to do a great run.”