Child sex assault suspect wanted in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man wanted on multiple counts of statutory rape of a child and multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child is being sought in Union County.
Daran Marte Wingo, 31, was last living in the Indian Trail area, according to deputies.
Detectives are attempting to locate Wingo, who they call a sexual assault fugitive, and say several warrants have been issued for his arrest.
"Detectives believe Wingo is aware of the pending charges and is evading arrest," the Union County Sheriff's Office said in a post Friday.
Anyone who knows Wingo’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers or 911 immediately.
