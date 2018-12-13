Chesterfield police searching for missing 6-year-old girl

Karsen Miller is thought to be with her mother, Kelli Renee Miller. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 13, 2018 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 9:39 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a missing girl who was last seen on Dec. 10.

Karsen Miller, 6, was reported missing by Child Protective Services on Dec. 12. Karsen is a white female with brown hair.

She is thought to be with her mother, Kelli Renee Miller, 36, who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Kelli Miller has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right leg. She may be operating a black Volkswagen Jetta bearing Virginia license plate VLZ-6342.

Anyone with information about Karsen Miller’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660,

URGENT - PLEASE SHARE! The girl may be with her mom in black Volkswagen Jetta bearing Virginia license plate VLZ-6342.

Posted by NBC12 on Thursday, December 13, 2018

