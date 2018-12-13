Yemen's port city of Aden shows challenge of peace

More than 60,000 people have been killed in Yemen's war since 2016, according to the U.S.-based Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, which tracks the conflict. The fighting has also displaced 2 million others, spawned a cholera epidemic and pushed the country to the brink of famine as emaciated children die of malnutrition. Millions wake up hungry each day, not knowing from where their next meal will come.